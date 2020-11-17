Many iPhone users are experiencing issues with getting the NHS COVID-19 app to launch on their phones

People have been reporting over the past week that the app does not load, with it instead of becoming stuck on the blue screen with the NHS logo.

The NHS has published a workaround for the glitch, advising iPhone owners to make sure they have the latest version of the Apple iOS software.

If that fails, the guidance says to reset Location and Privacy in Settings.

The NHS has not explained the cause for the glitch or when it will be fixed, while Apple doesn’t believe the issue is at its end because other countries’ apps are running smoothly.

Some iPhone users are also reporting the app no longer works after installing the update.

One Twitter user wrote: “After installing the update the app will no longer open on my phone, it just gets stuck on the loading screen with the NHS logo.”

Offering advice to another user experiencing the same issue, the official Twitter account for the NHS COVID-19 app said: “If you’ve recently upgraded to an iPhone 12 and are seeing an error with the NHS COVID-19 app, you may need to manually turn on Exposure Notifications in your settings.”

Other iPhone users have advised people to delete and reinstall the app to get it to work.

St John Ambulance has confirmed it has been approached to potentially train up volunteers to administer a coronavirus vaccine.

Last month the rules over who can give a vaccine were extended to include independent nurses, allied healthcare professionals, paramedics, physiotherapists, pharmacists and student nurses and doctors.

At the time the Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “These legal changes will help us in doing everything we can to make sure we are ready to roll out a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it has passed clinical trials and undergone rigorous checks by the regulator.”

However, the Daily Mail reports that it has seen leaked plans for volunteers with no previous medical experience to be trained to administer the injections and potentially deal with any immediate adverse reactions.

It says the leaked documents suggest the only criteria needed are that the volunteer be between the age of 18 and 69, have at least two or more A-levels or equivalent, be at low risk of COVID-19 and be prepared to undergo a reference check.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is set to announce whether the toughest Covid restrictions will be imposed in the west of Scotland. She said on Monday that it was “likely” but not inevitable that some areas would be moved into level four.

Concerns have been raised about “stubbornly high” rates of infection in Glasgow and many surrounding areas. No part of Scotland has been placed in level four since the new tiered system came into effect.

However, there have been fears that infection levels are not reducing quickly enough in Lanarkshire and the Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area, with the possible exception of Inverclyde.

More than 1.75 million people live in the areas which have been warned they could face tougher measures.

Level four restrictions would see the closure of a wide range of premises including non-essential shops, pubs, restaurants, hairdressers, barbers, gyms and leisure centres.