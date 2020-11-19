Police investigating a robbery at a Sunderland shop and are asking for anyone with information to come forward

At 11.35pm on Tuesday police were alerted to a robbery that was ongoing at the Newcastle Road Convenience Store in Monkwearmouth.

It was reported that two males entered the premises armed with hammers and threatened a female member of staff, with a third male waiting outside. They then stole cash and other items before all making off on foot into the nearby housing estate.

Nobody was injured but the female was left shaken by the incident and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

An investigation has been launched into the incident and detectives are following a number of lines of enquiry in a bid to locate those responsible.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson added “They showed a total disregard for the welfare of staff and families who rely on the store during these difficult times. We are now using every tactic at our disposal to locate the offenders.

They were all wearing masks and gloves at the time of the offence with one wearing an orange high-vis jacket and dark bottoms, and the other two in yellow high-vis jackets.”

After committing the offence, it is believed they then turned left out of the shop towards Crozier Street.