Singer Bobby Brown is mourning the loss of another child, his 28-year-old son Bobby Brown Junior, who was discovered dead by Los Angeles Police after calls to emergency services

Initial reports by the police indicate that they do not believe foul play was involved.

This is the fourth tragedy to hit Bobby Brown in eight years: In 2015, Bobby Brown Jr.’s half-sister, Bobbi Kristina, who was Whitney Houston’s daughter, died at the age of 22 after being found in a bathtub with toxic levels of cocaine and alcohol in her system.

Her ex, Nick Gordon, who was found liable, but not charged, for Bobbi Kristina’s death, died of an overdose last January.

Her mother, legendary singer Whitney Houston, died in 2015, accidentally overdosing in a bathtub at the Beverly Hills Hilton in 2012.