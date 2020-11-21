Police are appealing for witnesses of a road related incident in Wimpston Lane in the South Hams, on Friday 7 August between 5pm and 6pm.

Police are carrying out enquiries on behalf of HM Coroner and would like to speak to the people who stopped and helped a female passenger in a taxi at the scene.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and has any information which could assist police enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting EN/014740/20.