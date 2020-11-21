Third COVID19 testing centre for Abbeywood

Over the past week, There has been changed a sharp increase in the number of people in the Borough testing positive for Covid-19.

The number of cases can change rapidly, which is a reminder to us all that we need to stay alert and do whatever we can to keep everyone safe.

There is a risk the number of cases will continue to increase, which will have an impact on our local hospitals.

Our third NHS coronavirus testing site in Abbey Wood is now open from 8am to 8pm by appointment only. It is situated in the Felixstowe Road Car Park, SE2 9RZ.

Having another local testing site in the borough is great news for local people. We are still battling this terrible virus and by sticking to the latest Government restrictions, getting a test if you need one and following the isolation rules, we can beat it.

Please take note of the key public health messages designed to protect us particularly on hands, space, face, the need to get a test if you have Covid symptoms and the need to self-isolate if you or someone you have been in contact with tests positive.