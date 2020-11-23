A man and a woman have appeared in court today charged over the discharge of a firearm in Leeds

Junior Coley, aged 37, and Louise Garland, aged 44, both of no fixed address, are each charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence in relation to an incident where gunshot damage was caused to the front of a house in Longroyd Crescent, Beeston, on Tuesday, November 3.
They appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning (23/11) and were both remanded in custody pending a further hearing.
It follows an investigation by specialist detectives from West Yorkshire Police Firearms Investigation and Prevent Team, which included the examination of a scene around some tents in Wellington Street under the A58 flyover on Saturday.