Hashim Ajmar has absconded from HMP Sudbury

He left the open prison on 24th November

The 22-year-old was convicted at Stafford Crown Court in 2019 for possession of heroin with intent to supply.

Ajmal is an Asian male, 6ft tall and of slim build. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Ajmal has connections to the Dudley and Cradley Heath areas of Birmingham.

Anyone who sees, or knows where Ajmal is, is asked to contact Police immediately quoting reference 22 of 24 November:

