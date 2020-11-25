Twenty feral yobs were dispersed from Ramsgate town centre as part of work by Kent Police to target anti-social behaviour

From 6pm on Friday 20 November 2020, a 48-hour dispersal order was in place, which gave officers additional powers to move on those who were found to be causing nuisance behaviour in the town.

Officers from Thanet’s Community Policing Team were joined by town centre officers and PCSOs from the Problem Solving Task Force, who carried out additional patrols during the weekend, dispersing people each day.

The targeted approach was in response to local concerns regarding reports of drug-taking, criminal damage and the misuse of alcohol in recent weeks.

Anyone who received an order to disperse had to leave the area immediately for up to 48 hours and, if they returned during that time, they would risk being arrested.

Thanet District Commander Chief Inspector Rhiannan Pepper said: ‘During current Covid restrictions, people should not be out gathering in groups as they pose not only a risk to themselves but others too.

‘Regardless of lockdown rules, it is not acceptable that residents and businesses in Ramsgate should put up with feeling intimidated by those behaving anti-socially. Fortunately, it is a small minority who are responsible for such behaviour but we will not tolerate it.

‘We will be monitoring the situation over the coming weeks and ask that anyone who witnesses any act of anti-social behaviour, report it so we can take appropriate action.’