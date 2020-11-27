A man has been charged in connection with a fire at a block of flats in Civic Square, Tilbury, on 19 November.
Residents were evacuated from the building after a fire was started in a communal hallway.
Wesley Thomas, 31, of Civic Square, Tilbury, was charged with arson with intent to endanger life and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.
He appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on 21 November and was remanded in custody to appear at Basildon Crown Court on 18 December.
Man charged following fire in Civic Square in Tilbury
November 27, 2020
1 Min Read
A man has been charged in connection with a fire at a block of flats in Civic Square, Tilbury, on 19 November.
You may also like
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Portsmouth Lifeboat Answers Santa Call of Distress
December 19, 2016
BREAKING • LONDON
London Oxford street closed by Police due to incident
May 25, 2018
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Police appeal for help to find missing Portsmouth Man
April 5, 2016
BREAKING • KENT • MEDWAY
Parcel scammer who targeted pensioner in Medway remanded
January 10, 2020
BREAKING • COVID19
Are you a key worker here is how to get tested for COVID19
April 19, 2020
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
A27 Eastbound closed due to overturned vehicle and Collision
August 13, 2017
BARKING • BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE
UPDATED:Major fire breaks out at Barking block of flats
June 9, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Manhunt for woman who assisted gunman
January 15, 2020
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS
Mum releases Pictures after averting a House Fire
March 24, 2017
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Taxi Driver Knifepoint Robbers Due in Court in Portsmouth
January 2, 2017
BREAKING • BRENTWOOD • ESSEX
Man dies in fatal collision with a lorry on A127
June 4, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Wanted man charged with attempted murder
March 5, 2020
ASHFORD • BREAKING • KENT
Kent Police is appealing for information following a report of an assault in Ashford
September 10, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON • LUTON • MISSING
Eunique Dominique was reported #missing from #Luton
August 16, 2020
BREAKING • PETERBOROUGH
Prison for registered sex offender who ignored conditions
October 30, 2020
BREAKING
Former nurse sentenced for neglecting elderly care home resident
November 4, 2020
BREAKING • KENT
Murder probe launched after house fire
November 18, 2018
BREAKING • DEPTFORD • LEWISHAM • LONDON
Charles Ellis has Alzheimers and may appear confused He’s Missing
July 22, 2020
BREAKING • SURREY
Teenager racially abused in Farnborough
June 26, 2016
BREAKING • ENFIELD • ESSEX
Man fighting for his life after Shooting in Enfield
December 22, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Help Find Missing Portsmouth Man :Brian Richardson
December 18, 2016
BREAKING • CANTERBURY • KENT
CCTV images released after house burgled in Canterbury
May 12, 2018
BREAKING • ESSEX • HARLOW
Harlow man who attacked women with carving fork jailed
May 30, 2020
BREAKING • KENT • MAIDSTONE
Police helicopter scrambled in late-night search in Maidstone
November 5, 2020
BREAKING • DORSET
Manhunt launched for fake Police officer
March 7, 2019
BREAKING • FAREHAM • PORTSMOUTH
Emergency Ambulance Crew ticketed in Fareham
January 13, 2018
LATEST NEWS
Time for Justice: Putting Survivors First
April 15, 2020
ANDOVER
Family of Andover mum pay tribute
July 2, 2019
LONDON • MISSING
Appeal to find missing vulnerable man from Tottenham
April 23, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
Probe launched after 17 year old is attacked with acid
February 13, 2019
ISLE OF WIGHT
Chad Wirtzfeld Commits To The Warriors and Wizards
April 29, 2018
BREAKING
Fire Crew Called to Cineworld Complex in Newport
July 4, 2018
BREAKING • DAGENHAM • ESSEX
A man in his 30s has been stabbed
July 22, 2019
BREAKING • CROYDON • LONDON
Man in court charged with Croydon murder
April 9, 2020
BREAKING • CRIME • KENT • THANET
Arrest made in connection with ambulance damage in Thanet
April 1, 2020
Beryl will be providing free journeys to NHS staff in Newport as their e-Scooters arrive on the Isle of Wight ahead of their 12-month trial in partnership with Isle of Wight Council, Solent Transport and the Department for Transport