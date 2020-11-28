The e-mail is stating that they have attempted to make a delivery twice and to in order to have the delivery sent a 3rd time, the recipient would need to make a payment to receive their order. The fake e-mail is being sent to trick people genuinely expecting deliveries from DPD to make a payment and capitalise on the increase in on-line purchases being made for the Christmas period.
Please be vigilant to this sort of scam and make friends and relatives aware and check the authenticity of the e-mail.
A fake e-mail made to appear like it has been sent by DPD is being sent to residents
November 28, 2020
1 Min Read
The e-mail is stating that they have attempted to make a delivery twice and to in order to have the delivery sent a 3rd time, the recipient would need to make a payment to receive their order. The fake e-mail is being sent to trick people genuinely expecting deliveries from DPD to make a payment and capitalise on the increase in on-line purchases being made for the Christmas period.
You may also like
BREAKING • Teesside • Thirsk
Two jailed for supplying ecstasy that led to death of 15-year-old Leah Heyes
November 17, 2020
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Man Dies after being electrocuted on Football Pitch in Portsmouth
January 17, 2016
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Southampton Lucy Mchugh trial starts today
June 18, 2019
LATEST NEWS • MANCHESTER
A man from Tameside has been jailed for fraud offences
October 17, 2020
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • PORTSMOUTH • SURREY
Police Rush Dog to Vets after Being Struck on the A31
May 25, 2017
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
LIVE UPDATES: :Fire crews called man trapped trench in Bembridge
September 3, 2018
BREAKING • KENT
Residents evacuated in Bexleyheath
July 7, 2018
AYLESBURY • BREAKING • BUCKINGHAMSHIRE
Battle against the rising brook
October 5, 2020
BREAKING • MIDLANDS
Four children killed in House fire
February 5, 2019
BREAKING • SURREY
Blaze rips through block of flats in Farnbrough
February 8, 2019
BREAKING
Man stabbed outside Willesden Magistrates court
June 12, 2019
BREAKING • CRAYFORD • KENT
Ten fire crews tackle blaze in Crayford
September 14, 2020
BREAKING • KENT • RAMSGATE
Sit down Protest at Ramsgate Port as live animal exports resume
June 18, 2020
BREAKING • GODSTONE • SURREY
Man arrested in connection with Surrey murder investigation
April 30, 2020
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Four Thugs Arrested after Havant Racist Hammer Attack
January 30, 2018
BREAKING • KENT • MEDWAY
Teenager who targeted Pensioners is jailed for fraud
January 16, 2020
BREAKING
Part 2: Builder confronts men who groom children for sex
January 7, 2016
BREAKING • SURREY
Man stabbed to death in Mitcham in Early Hours
May 20, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON • MERTON
Armed Police called to Man with a gun in Morden
November 20, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Teenager robbed in Gravesend
February 15, 2019
BREAKING • GILLINGHAM • KENT
Gillingham Murder manhunt detectives issue CCTV images of man
December 21, 2019
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • MIDLANDS
Female Zoo Keeper killed in Cambridge Zoo
May 29, 2017
BREAKING • LONDON • NEWHAM
Murder probe launched following Newham stabbing
August 26, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
100 firefighters tackle flat fire in Portsmouth
September 29, 2016
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Man remains on rooftop after 12 hours standoff with police
August 11, 2016
BREAKING • LONDON
Baby involved in hit and run in Penge
January 22, 2019
PORTSMOUTH
Pensioner Scammed over Watches in Farlington
February 18, 2016
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • PORTSMOUTH
Apple watch snatched in Portsmouth street Robbery
November 13, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Man charged over Hayling Island Wimpey stabbing
November 26, 2018
BREAKING • WILTSHIRE
Wiltshire Couple have been exposed to nerve agent
July 4, 2018
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • SOUTHSEA
Four men arrested on rape charges in Southsea
September 2, 2020
ASHFORD • BREAKING • KENT
Six arrests and three knives recovered after gang fight in Ashford
February 5, 2020
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Man arrested in Portsmouth after Armed Swop
March 5, 2018
BREAKING • ISLINGTON • LONDON
18 year old Stabbed in Islington
March 13, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Silly season has begun on the trains
December 3, 2019
BREAKING
Ten killed by gunman in Nova Scotia
April 19, 2020
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Failed attempt to steal cash machine from Waterlooville
August 15, 2018
BREAKING • BROMLEY • KENT
Man arrested on top of a railway bridge in Bromley
January 22, 2020
ALDERSHOT • BREAKING
Aldershot Road closed for collision investigation work
August 6, 2018
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Portsmouth astrophysicist features in leading women portraits
February 3, 2016