A fake e-mail made to appear like it has been sent by DPD is being sent to residents

The e-mail is stating that they have attempted to make a delivery twice and to in order to have the delivery sent a 3rd time, the recipient would need to make a payment to receive their order. The fake e-mail is being sent to trick people genuinely expecting deliveries from DPD to make a payment and capitalise on the increase in on-line purchases being made for the Christmas period.



Please be vigilant to this sort of scam and make friends and relatives aware and check the authenticity of the e-mail.