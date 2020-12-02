At around 10.30am on Thursday 12 November. The male driver of a red Nissan Micra, who was in his 90s, has since died from the injuries he sustained in the collision. His wife, who is in her 80s and was a passenger in the car, is recovering in hospital. The other two vehicles involved were a grey Vauxhall Meriva and a double-decker bus. Police would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or was in the area at the time and may have information which could assist the police investigation into the circumstances of the incident. Reports can be made to police by phoning 101 or by emailing [email protected] quoting log number 224, 12/11/20.
Police appeal after man dies from injuries Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of a collision involving a car and two other vehicles on Chywoone Hill, Penzance
December 2, 2020
