Burglars Don’t Need Brains …They Just Need an Opportunity!

Don’t leave keys on view. Keep them in a safe place well away from doors and windows. Ensure any internal hand operated locks on UPVC doors are fully secured with a key, making sure your occupants know its location if needed for any emergency exit.

Keep Your Home Secure.

When You Go Out

Lock all windows and doors using good quality locks!

Make your property appear occupied when you are out by using timer switches for lights

Fit a letterbox cage or restrictor to prevent attempts to open door latches or handles Reducing crime in your area can be improved by joining or forming a Neighbourhood Watch.