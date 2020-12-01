Five people have been arrested after drugs were seized from a property in Leamington

Officers from Leamington Proactive CID searched an address in Windmill Road yesterday (Monday 30 November) afternoon. Suspected class A drugs were seized. A 16-year-old boy from Coventry, a 52-year-old man from Leamington, a 28-year-old woman from Leamington, a 57-year-old man from Kenilworth and a 50-year-old woman from Leamington were all arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs. They have all been released under investigation while enquiries continue. Detective Sergeant Sarah Wolsey said: “The Proactive CID team has helped remove a substantial amount of class A drugs from the streets of Leamington over recent months. “We would urge anyone with information about drug dealing in their community to come forward. The details you provide are vital and enable officers to target offenders and make our community safer.” Anyone with information that could help police with their ongoing enquiry should call 101 quoting crime 23/51194/20.