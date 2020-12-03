Wiltshire Police have arrested numerous people for suspected drink or drug driving, as this week marks the launch of our annual awareness Christmas campaign

The nationwide campaign launched on Tuesday (01/12) and will run throughout December.

This year officers have been urging members of the public to report suspected drink or drug drivers so that we can build up an intelligence picture of repeat offenders and ensure we take swift actions to keep our roads safe.

The following drink or drug drive incidents have been dealt with by Wiltshire Police over the past 24 hours:

• Officers stopped a vehicle in Devizes shortly after 5pm yesterday (02/12) and carried out a roadside drugs wipe. A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and has been released under investigation while our enquiries continue.

• Shortly before 1.15am this morning (03/12) officers in Salisbury witnessed a car being driven the wrong way down a one-way street. The driver was obstructive and aggressive when spoken to by officers. A 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen of breath, assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage, obstructing a police officer and driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance of a licence. She is currently in custody at Melksham Police Station.

• At 2am today (03/12) officers on patrol in Tidworth stopped a vehicle. Julian Marchant, 37, of Sidbury Circular Road, has been charged with driving while over the legal alcohol limit, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance. He has been released on unconditional bail to appear in court in February.

• At 2.20am today (03/12) officers in Trowbridge stopped a vehicle. Robert Pawlowski, 37, of Mascroft Road, has been charged with driving while over the legal alcohol limit. He has been released on unconditional bail to appear in court in February.

• Shortly before 3am today (03/12) officers stopped a vehicle in Bradford on Avon due to the nature of driving. They carried out a roadside drugs wipe and searched the vehicle, seizing a quantity of what is believed to be Class A drugs and a knife. A 23-year-old man from the town was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs, driving whilst over the prescribed limit of drugs, driving without insurance, being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possession of a weapon. He is currently in custody at Melksham Police Station.

Inspector Mark Freeman, from Wiltshire Police’s roads policing team, said that these arrests showed that officers across Swindon and Wiltshire would be working proactively to apprehend drink or drug drivers.

He said: “We want it to be clear that we will be stopping those motorists whose driving cause us concern, and when we have suspicions that they are driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, we will take action.

“The consequences could be huge – not only are you putting your own and other road users’ safety at risk, but if you are convicted of drink or drug driving this could have a huge impact on your life. You could be facing losing your licence or even going to prison.”

If you know someone who regularly drink or drug drives, then please call 101 and give as much information as possible, including the driver’s details or description, their car registration and a time or day that they always do it.

If you believe that a crime is being committed and somebody is already behind the wheel then please call 999.