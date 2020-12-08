Appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage

At around 4.35pm on Friday 4 December, police were informed of a road traffic collision on the B3266 near St Tudy involving a Gas Gas motorcycle and a Citroen Berlingo van. The motorcyclist was flown to Derriford Hospital by the Cornwall Air Ambulance with life-threatening injuries. The van driver received minor injuries. Officers from the Devon and Cornwall’s Alliance Roads Policing Team and response officers attended along with a forensic collision investigator and scene of crime officer. A full investigation of the scene took place. Police would like to thank the public for their patience while they investigated the scene. Officers are appealing for witnesses of the collision, and anyone who may have dashcam footage, to call 101, or email [email protected], quoting log 644 of 04/12/2020.
December 8, 2020
