More than 20 formal warnings were issued for Covid-19 breaches on what was a relatively quiet and peaceful New Year’s Eve for Wiltshire Police

Officers were called out to a relatively low number of incidents throughout the night, with the vast majority of calls relating to people reporting potential house parties.

We attended a licenced premises in Trowbridge shortly after 10pm last night (31/12) and found a small group of people attending a private party.

They were spoken to by officers and will be dealt with in due course.

Superintendent Adrian Burt said that the vast majority of people across Swindon and Wiltshire had adhered to the Government’s restrictions and seen in the new year at home with members of their own household.

He said: “Although there were a small number of incidents where people were flouting the rules, overall we saw a very quiet and peaceful New Year’s Eve.

“I would like to thank our communities for their cooperation. I know that many will have been disappointed not to have had their usual celebrations, but it is clear that we need to work together to try to bring the spread of Covid-19 under control.

“Please remember that Swindon is currently in Tier 4, while Wiltshire is in Tier 3, so if you are unsure about the current restrictions, please visit www.gov.uk/coronavirus for further information.”