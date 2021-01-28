Turnpike Group is strengthening their leadership team with Silicon Valley import Shawn Adamek as Chief Commercial Officer

“I am very excited to be joining forces with the Turnpike leadership team to help scale our commercial efforts worldwide,” says Shawn Adamek about his new role with Turnpike Group. ”There has never been a better time for brick and mortar industries to invest in solutions like Turnpike’s real-time IoT platform to make their operations more efficient and their employees more motivated.”

Turnpike’s wearable platform turns real-time data and machine learning into a concrete superpower for firstline workers. The solution provides managers and staff direct access to data that enables improved work-life and service levels.

As ex SaaS-CEO, Adamek brings more than 25 years of Silicon Valley commercial and strategic leadership experience to strengthen the Turnpike team. His expertise in scaling SaaS-companies, delivering solutions to global enterprise customers, and developing key global partnerships will help enable Turnpike’s expansion into new regions and vertical markets. As a specialist in early-stage growth, Adamek has helped to build and grow numerous startups and business units at industry-leading technology corporations in mobile, embedded, and enterprise software sectors.

Turnpike CEO Jonas Borglin is enthusiastic about welcoming the American to the growing team. “Shawn is empowering our team with great experience in building go-to-market strategies, partner development, and product management expertise. He is also an important addition to our international expansion and global presence,” says Jonas Borglin.

Shawn Adamek began his position as CCO on January 1st 2021. He graduated with a degree in Communications from Stanford University as was a member of the two-time National Champion Men’s Gymnastics Team. Turnpike Group was founded in 2015 by Carl Norberg, Björn Ögren and Peter Carlsson