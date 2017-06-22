How To Easily Improve The Interior Design Of Your Bedroom

Your bedroom is where you spend most of your time — you read, relax and sleep in it, etc. — it’s all the more reason it should be well designed. And by well designed I mean having a well-arranged bed & bed space, a nice ceiling, a well-selected and soothing colour scheme, etc.

Your bedroom’s interior design should show and express your favourite things, like colours, artworks, and designs. So if you want your bedroom’s interior thoroughly designed, here are ways you can easily improve the interior design of your room;

Hang some curtains.

There are ways you can easily improve the current design of your room and one of them is hanging some curtains. If you check them out on the website of Vision Bedding, it would bring additional beauty to your room, more so, it makes the room colourful, cozy, and well patterned.

Reposition your bed and bed space to look simple but beautiful.

Your bed should feel cozy and comfortable but yet look simple when arranged, you can raise your bed using a bed stand or riser and it shouldn’t take up too much space in your room. Hence, there should be a minimum space limit of about 5 feet between your bed and the sidewalls, tables, and chairs – this will make your room spacious. Your bed space should only have items that you need in it.

Colour is essential.

Colours breathe life into your room. Your room colour determines your mood. Light colour shades tend to make your room feel calm and cozy. If you decide to use your favourite colours in designing your room, use a light or toned-down version.

Declutter your room with smaller furniture.

Having a spacious room gives you that relaxing feeling, it makes your room free, and even more so, attractive. Also when you declutter your room, it makes it look orderly and simple. There’s beauty in simplicity.

Dispose of unused furniture.

It’s good you get rid of furniture that doesn’t have much use and make use of furniture that has multiple purposes – an instance is a desk, that can be used as a drawer and reading table.

Minimize the number of electronics in your room.

Your room is a place for relaxation, sleeping, and romance, and it shouldn’t have to look like a typical office space, the more electronics you have in your room, the lesser, your chances of falling asleep are.

Light up your room.

Illuminate your room with plenty of lights, from chandeliers to decorative lighting, table lamps, and floor lamps. A well-lit room brightens up a room’s design and can even help in treating claustrophobia – the anxiety disorder that causes fear in tight spaces.

Save a huge amount of space for your storage.

Store things in a drawer or closed space, to make the room look neat, calm, and roomy. You can keep your lotion, glasses, or any other accessory of yours in a sliding drawer. You can also place a storage bench beside your bed, to use for storing your extra sheets, blankets, and pillow.

Use nice frames for your artwork.

You can beautify your room wall, with nice framed artworks, that make your room look like a beautiful gallery. Note that excess artworks hanging all over your wall will make your room look weird, you can place one or two large beautifully framed artworks in your bedroom.

There’s beauty in simplicity, make your bedroom look simple.

A bedroom can look simple, and yet still elegant and beautiful. Irrespective of any design you choose for your room, try as much as possible to make it simple, and these include using simple colour choices, placing a few items in your room – furniture, accessories, artworks, etc. This doesn’t mean you can’t decorate your room with nice flowers, candles and some little framed pictures of you and your family.

Place plants in certain areas of your room.

Plants don’t just beautify your room, they help in purifying the air – some air purifying plants can absorb toxins in the air, and release oxygen. More so, sometimes when you tend to touch the plants in your room, they help in relieving stress.

Finally, the most important thing to know is, you should make your room as comfortable as possible – you can use elegant linens, sheets, and blankets, place throw pillows on your storage bench, then design your ceilings, you can use beautiful wallpaper to design it or paint it with a lighter version of your room colour.