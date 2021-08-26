Police are appealing for help in identifying the man in this picture who we believe could help us with our enquiries about a suspected robbery in Market Deeping at around 6pm tonight

Officers were called to reports that staff at the S&D Bookmakers at the Deeping Centre in Godsey Lane were given a threatening handwritten note demanding money be handed over to them shortly, and when no money was given, the man jumped over the counter and took an unknown quantity of cash from the till and made off.

He is described as white, around 5ft 8 inches tall, medium build with short brown hair. He was wearing jeans and a blue and red jacket which could have been an anorak. He may have been on a push bike and travelled in the direction of the petrol station.

Officers are in the area this evening searching for the person responsible.

There are likely to have been people in the area who may have seen a man fitting the offender description, or may have dashcam or phone footage. If you have information which can help with this incident,