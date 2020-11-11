Northamptonshire Police are appealing for the public’s assistance to try and locate missing person Nicolae Remus-Gruia aged 22 years of age as we are concerned for his welfare.

Nicolae was last seen in Northampton at 11.30pm on the 8/11/2020 . He is described as being 5’5 tall, slim build and has short black hair and no facial hair. Nicolae was last seen wearing a black parka style coat with a fur-trimmed hood, black joggings bottoms, grey hoody top and white Air Max trainers.

If anyone has seen Nicolae since the 8/11/20 or knows where he may be please call Northants Police via the 101 number and quote reference MPN1/3313/20.