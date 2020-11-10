Officers were called by the ambulance service, whose staff were treating an injured man in London Road, Westclif

Police are continuing our enquiries this morning into an assault on a man in Westcliff, and are looking to speak to anyone who saw the incident.

Officers were called by the ambulance service, whose staff were treating an injured man in London Road, Westcliff, shortly after 8pm yesterday, Monday 9 November.

The 32-year-old man reported being assaulted in Gainsborough Park and was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his leg.

Police are continuing our enquiries into the incident, which we believe was a targeted attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 1092 of 9 November.

You can also report online at https://www.essex.police.uk

