Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a missing boy from the Matson area of Gloucester, Gloucestershire.

14-year-old Oliver NYAMAJIYAH has been missing from his home address in Gloucester since around 1615hrs today, Monday 9th November 2020.

Oliver is a mixed race male, approx 5 foot 6 and of slim build. He has short dark hair and is wearing black joggers, a dark hoody, a black back pack and carrying two footballs.

Police are concerned for Oliver’s welfare so are appealing for anyone who may have seen him to contact Gloucestershire Police on 999 or 101 quoting incident number 328 of 9th November.