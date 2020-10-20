Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a missing teenager from Salisbury

Lewis Hunt, 16, was reported missing earlier today and we are concerned about his welfare.

Lewis is described as approximately 5 ft 11 inches tall and it is believed he is wearing grey joggers with a white stripe, a grey and white zipped jacket, a bright blue coat, white and black trainers with a yellow tongue and he could also be wearing an Under Armour baseball cap.

Police would like to appeal to Lewis directly, if you are reading this, please contact a member of your family or a close friend to let them know you are safe. Alternatively, call police on 101 or 999.

Officers are also appeal to any members of the public – if you have information about Lewis’ whereabouts, please call 101 and quote log number 156 of today. In an emergency call 999.