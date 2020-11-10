Home » Police are appealing for information to trace missing 12-year-old Caleb Montaut from Bradford
November 10, 2020
Caleb was reported missing on Monday 9 November at around 9:45am and was last seen on Leeds Road.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 4” and stocky build. He has short black hair and a thin moustache. He is possibly wearing glasses.

He has links to Shipley, Keighley and Bradford

Police are concerned for his welfare and asking members of the public to get in touch if they have any information as to his whereabouts.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number 350 9 November.

