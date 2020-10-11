Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man who is wanted in connection with theft offences in Oxford

Craig Ballantyne, aged 32, of Oxford, is wanted for failing to appear at Exeter Crown Court in June and theft offences, which occurred in Oxford.

Ballantyne is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall and of a slim build. He has blue eyes, very short and fair coloured hair and stubble.

He is known to frequent the centre of Cowley, in particular Cowley Road, and also the Blackbird Leys area of Oxford.

Investigating officer, PC Jonathan Kelly, said: “I am appealing for information to locate Craig Ballantyne, who is wanted in connection with failing to appear at court, and a series of theft offences which took place in a Tesco store in Cowley Road, Oxford.

“Ballantyne is known to frequent the Cowley area of Oxford, including Cowley Road, and also Blackbird Leys. I would appeal to anyone from these areas

“If anyone believes they have seen him or knows his whereabouts, please get in touch with Thames Valley Police by calling 101, or making a report online.”