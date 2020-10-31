Police are appealing for witnesses after a sex attack took place in Salisbury

At approximately 2.30pm on Tuesday 27 October, a female was walking through Churchill Gardens when she was approached from behind by a man who grabbed her between the legs; he then ran off. Although shaken, the female was unhurt.

The man is described as white, of medium build with short, thinning white hair, wearing black jeans, black trainers and a long, dark duffle-style coat with the buttons off centre.

Acting Det Sgt Toni Nugent said: “We would like to hear from anyone who was in this area at this time; this is a busy part of the city and as it was in broad daylight there would have been several people around. If you were in the area and heard or saw something suspicious please contact us on 101 quoting crime reference number 54200108088.”