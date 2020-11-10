Police are appealing for witnesses following a man was punched in the head in Newbury

A 19 year-old man from Newbury has been arrested in connection with this incident and has been released on police bail.

Between 7pm and 8pm on Thursday (5/11), the victim, a 19 year-old man, was walking with a friend in Victoria Park when he was approached by the offender.

The offender dragged the victim behind the skate park and assaulted him, kicking and punching his head and back multiple times.

The victim sustained cuts and bruising to his head, neck and back and required hospital treatment. He has since been discharged.

Designated investigator Susan Bradshaw, based at Newbury police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who has any information about this incident to get in touch.

“I understand that this incident will cause some concern but I believe that this is an isolated incident and that the victim and the offender are known to each other.

“You can contact us using our online reporting form, quoting reference number 43200362009, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”