Police are concerned for the safety of Jim Baker, who has gone missing from his home in Horsley Woodhouse

November 4, 2020
Mr Baker was last seen in the village last night (Monday 2 November).

He is distinctive in that he has broken his leg and is currently using crutches to get around.

Police believe he may have left the area in a car. Mr Baker is white, 5ft 10ins tall with short, balding hair.

He was wearing a camo jacket. Anyone who sees Jim, or knows where he is, should contact us via the below methods quoting reference 825 of November 2; Facebook – send Poice a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.  or Phone  on 101.