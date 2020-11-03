Police are concerned for the safety of Jim Baker, who has gone missing from his home in Horsley Woodhouse

Mr Baker was last seen in the village last night (Monday 2 November).

He is distinctive in that he has broken his leg and is currently using crutches to get around.

Police believe he may have left the area in a car. Mr Baker is white, 5ft 10ins tall with short, balding hair.

He was wearing a camo jacket. Anyone who sees Jim, or knows where he is, should contact us via the below methods quoting reference 825 of November 2; Facebook – send Poice a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us. or Phone on 101.