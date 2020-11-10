Police are reminding residents in east Wiltshire to be vigilant after a spate of banking and courier frauds recently.

Officers were alerted to an incident where a woman in her 80s from Devizes had been targeted by fraudsters who were posing as bank employees.

They convinced her to transfer a total of more than £50,000 to two different bank accounts.

It follows a series of similar incidents in the Devizes and Marlborough areas recently.

In other crimes, fraudsters have posed as police officers and convinced their victims to withdraw thousands of pounds from their bank accounts and arrange for it to be collected by couriers.

PC Sue Ellway, from the Devizes Area Community Policing Team, said: “Sadly, these scams are very sophisticated and it is very easy for people to be duped by them.

“Usually, the criminals pose as either police officers or bank employees and convince their victims that they are at risk of fraud and that they need to follow their instructions to protect their money.

“We are urging people to be cautious, and to speak to elderly or vulnerable family members, friends and neighbours so that everyone knows the simple steps they can take to keep themselves safe.”

Our crime prevention advice includes:

– If you receive a call from anybody purporting to be from the police, bank, or any organisation you did not call, please take a telephone number and then put the phone down.

– Go and make a cup of tea or do something for five minutes (this stops any fraudster from keeping your phone line open) then call a trusted friend, relative or Wiltshire Police on 101 and tell them what has happened.

– Never transfer money or give the caller access to your banking details or cards. The bank or police would never ask you to do this.

Further details about courier fraud can be found on the Action Fraud website www.actionfraud.police.uk