Police called to armed robbery at McColl’s on Penhill Drive, Swindon

Just after 6.30pm today on Tuesday Police were called to the store following a report that a member of staff had been threatened by an unknown male offender carrying a weapon. Officers are appealing for any witnesses who may have heard or seen anything suspicious in the area before, during or after the incident this evening. The member of staff was unhurt and officers are carrying out extensive searches of the area to find the offender. Please note that people living in the area may notice an increased police presence this evening as we continue our enquiries and some roads in the vicinity maybe closed and traffic disrupted due to our ongoing investigations. If that was you please contact us on 101 quoting log 254 of today. You can also report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.