John Swales, aged 43 is known to the Halifax area.

Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries but have been unable to locate him.

Anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting log 574 of 10 November or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.