Police in Leeds are appealing for information to help trace a man who is wanted on recall to prison

Matthew Smith, aged 26, is also wanted on suspicion of a number of domestic-related offences.

He is known to frequent the Bramley and Harehills areas.

Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries and address checks but have so far been unable to locate him.

Anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting reference 13200467959 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat