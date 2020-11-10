Sainsbury staff held at knifepoint in Brighton Robbery

Police are investigating a knifepoint robbery at the Sainsbury’s in Carden Avenue, Brighton.

The offence occurred at 9:30pm on Saturday 7 November, when two men wearing motorcycle helmets entered the store and demanded cash from the tills.

One of them was in possession of a knife, and they made off with a small amount of cash.

They approached the store from the direction of Carden Crescent and after the offence, they left travelling back in the direction of Carden Crescent.

A member of staff was left very shaken but unhurt, and police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

You can report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1432 of 07/11.