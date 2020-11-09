Home » Scumbag snatches woman purse from Royal Derby Hospitial
DERBYSHIRE LATEST NEWS

Scumbag snatches woman purse from Royal Derby Hospitial

November 9, 2020
1 Min Read
She made the errors while working at The Royal Derby Hospital
She made the errors while working at The Royal Derby Hospital
Police are appealing for your help at approx 0950am on Thursday 5th November a lady was at Royal Derby Hospital by the Endoscopy Unit.
Whilst there, a male approached her with a map. Using the map he has then distracted her with it and stolen her purse from her handbag.

The description of the male is a white male aged approx 60 years, short grey hair and spoke with an English accent, and possibly walked with a limp or a funny gait. If anyone has any information please contact  Police on 101  and quote crime reference 20*584876.

About the author

View All Posts

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment