Scumbag snatches woman purse from Royal Derby Hospitial

Police are appealing for your help at approx 0950am on Thursday 5th November a lady was at Royal Derby Hospital by the Endoscopy Unit.
Whilst there, a male approached her with a map. Using the map he has then distracted her with it and stolen her purse from her handbag.
The description of the male is a white male aged approx 60 years, short grey hair and spoke with an English accent, and possibly walked with a limp or a funny gait. If anyone has any information please contact Police on 101 and quote crime reference 20*584876.
