A Barnsley man has been charged following a series of commercial burglaries in the town. The string of incidents saw seven premises targeted between February and May 2020.

During the course of the burglaries, a number of items are said to have been stolen. These include cash, a metal safe and mechanic tools. Officers have since recovered some of the items and returned them to their rightful owners.

Michael Moore, 52, of Tingle Bridge Lane, was initially arrested in connection with the incidents on 11 May 2020. On Tuesday 27 October, he was subsequently charged with six counts of commercial burglary and one count of attempted burglary.