The victim, a 15-year-old boy, suffered a broken jaw in the attack after being punched to the face

Officers investigating an assault in Belper are appealing for witnesses to come forward and help their enquiries.

The incident occurred in Nottingham Road, close to the Gurkha Express takeaway, at 10.30pm on Friday, 30 October.

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, suffered a broken jaw in the attack after allegedly being punched to the face.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Of particular interest is anyone who may have footage of the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using reference 20*577121.