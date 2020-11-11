Police have released new images of a man we want to speak to after another man was beaten and slashed in a robbery in Birmingham on Thursday 17 September.

The victim had won £1,000 at a casino and was befriended by the suspect, who tried to take him to a second casino.

They were refused entry but on their way to a third casino, the victim was punched, kicked and slashed with a knife near St Augustine’s church, Lyttelton Road, Edgbaston.

The suspect is described as being in his early 20s, around 5ft 8ins tall and black.

He was wearing a dark cap, dark jacket and dark jeans. He is of average build and has a Birmingham accent. He had a flick knife which was around four or five inches long, with a black handle and a dark silver/grey blade.

west-midlands.police.uk Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch with Police via live chat at, or via 101.