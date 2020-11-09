Thief with a fetish for wing mirrors has struck in Leicester stealing 20 sets in one night

Police in Leicester have reported that there has been a spate of wing mirror thefts across the city.

Opportunists are stealing these to sell on, possibly to local garages nearby or elsewhere.

On Tuesday 3rd November in the early hours, around 20 sets of mirrors were stolen from vehicles in Stokes Drive, Copeland Avenue, Duncombe Road, Heathley Park Drive, Tatton Close, Greenwich Close and Brading Road in Hinkley.

If you have witnessed any suspicious activity or captured this on CCTV or dashcam on this date at the above locations, you can report this directly via 101 or online using the crime reference number – 20000579791

If you see anything suspicious in your area in relation to this again you can report this via 101, online and via Neighbourhood Link.