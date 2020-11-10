Three Arrested Over Halton Moor Disorder Charged To Appear In Court

Two men and a youth arrested following incidents of disorder in the Halton Moor area of Leeds are due to appear in court today after being charged with a number of offences.

Mark Hargreaves, aged 48, of Ramshead Place, Leeds, has been charged with violent disorder and assault on a police officer in relation to incidents in Rathmell Road, Halton Moor, on November 8.

Brett Hamilton, aged 18, of Wykebeck Avenue, Leeds, has been charged with arson and criminal damage in relation to disorder in Ullswater Crescent, Halton Moor, on September 19, 2019, during which a police crime scene investigator’s van was set on fire. He has also been charged with robbery in relation to an incident on July 19 this year.

A 14-year-old male, who cannot be named due to his age, has been charged with arson, two counts of criminal damage and threats commit criminal damage in relation to disorder in Ullswater Crescent, Halton Moor, on September 19, 2019.

He has also been charged with three counts of assault relating to incidents in Halton Moor on November 7 and robbery in relation to an incident on July 19 this year.

Both have been released under investigation in relation to violent disorder on November 7.

All three are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning.

Detectives are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incidents of disorder in Kendal Drive and Rathmell Road over the weekend and officers are continuing to maintain a presence in the area to reassure residents.

Anyone with information, particularly any relevant mobile phone or dashcam footage, is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101

quoting Operation Digpark reference 13200559871 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat