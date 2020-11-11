Two men are to appear in court after three elderly women were targeted in a bank fraud

It follows an investigation into incidents where three elderly women were targeted by people claiming to work for a bank.

Richard Seixas, 23, of Langton Avenue, East Ham, London, has been summonsed to face three counts of fraud by false representation.

One charge relates to an incident on 18 February in Southend. The other two relate to incidents in Benfleet and Rayleigh on 21 February.

Mohamed Koita, 22, of Clandon Road, Ilford, has been summonsed to face one charge of fraud by false representation. This is in relation to the Southend incident.

They are due to appear Southend Magistrates’ Court on 1 February, 2021.