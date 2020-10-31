Two men arrested following spate of burglaries in Trowbridge and Bradford on Avon

Officers investigating a series of burglaries in the Bradford on Avon and Trowbridge areas have today arrested two men in connection with the incidents.

Officers from our newly formed Operation Fortitude teams – a proactive response unit targeting some of the most prolific and serious offenders – have been conducting extensive enquiries in relation to a series of burglaries and suspicious incidents which occurred overnight on Monday 12 October to Tuesday 13 October.

A number of houses were broken in to – in one incident, a house in Cottle Avenue was targeted, car keys were stolen and subsequently the car was taken from outside, which was later found on its roof at the junction of the B3107 and B3105.

In another incident, a house in Priory Park was broken in to while the occupants were home. Car keys were again stolen from inside, but fortunately the homeowners were able to chase the suspects down the road.

Today, a 19-year-old man from Warminster and a 22-year-old man from Hilperton have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft. They have both been taken to Melksham custody for further questioning.

Det Sgt Anthony King said: “Burglary of any kind can have a really detrimental impact on victims – nobody should be made to feel unsafe in their own home. That is why we take reports of this nature seriously, and since the initial reports of these incidents, officers from Operation Fortitude have been working tirelessly to identify those involved. I’m pleased we’ve made these arrests today – officers will now question the individuals and our enquiries will continue.

“Operation Fortitude has been set up to target offenders who commit serious crime within our communities and take advantage of the hard working and law abiding residents living here.”