Two men have been jailed for drugs offences after searches during a police operation in Tamworth

Raymond Germaine, 30, and Daniel Hepple, aged 39, were jailed at Stafford Crown Court on Friday (6 November).

Germaine, of Fourlands Road, Northfield, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine and possessing criminal property. He was jailed for four years two months.

Hepple, of Amington, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, driving while disqualified and without insurance. He was jailed for two years.

The court heard that officers stopped and searched Hepple after observing his involvement in a deal in Glascote on 6 October. They then arrested Germaine following a search in Amington. Officers seized 39 wraps of heroin and 48 deals of crack cocaine.

The arrests were made as part of Staffordshire Police’s Operation Disrupt.

Detective Inspector Tim Boulton, of Staffordshire Police, said: “We’re glad Germaine and Hepple have been sentenced and the drugs will be destroyed.