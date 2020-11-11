Two men sentenced to prison for burglaries in Droitwich and West Midlands

At the start of October 2020, South Worcestershire Police’s Proactive CID Unit began investigating a series of burglaries in Droitwich and West Midlands.

Following a swift investigation, the team were able to work with West Midlands Police, as well as West Mercia Police Specialist Traffic and Intelligence Officers to arrest and charge two men from Birmingham.

David Hodges, 41, from Birmingham was charged with several burglaries dated from 21 July to 29 September, he has been sentenced to four years imprisonment.

Noel Lacey, 46, from Birmingham was charged with several burglaries dated from 27 August to 29 September, he has been sentenced to 32 months imprisonment.

Detective Inspector Dave Knight of West Mercia Police said: “This series of Burglaries in Worcestershire and the West Midlands area has brought heartache and serious disruption to a number of businesses.