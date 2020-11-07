Two men were stabbed with what’s believed to have been a carving fork

Police in Wiltshire are appealing for witnesses after two males were stabbed with what’s believed to have been a carving fork

approximately 6.30pm on Tuesday 3 November on Brabazon Way, Bowerhill, near Melksham, two males were approached by a group of teenage males.

The group then stabbed one man in the leg and the other in the arm. Luckily, the victims sustained minor injuries/puncture wounds.

PC Beth Collins said: “We would like to hear from anyone who was in this area at this time; did you hear or see anything suspicious?

If so please contact us. “We’d also like to hear from anyone who was driving in the area and may have dashcam footage they could share with us. Again, if that is you please come forward. “If you can help in anyway, please call 101 quoting crime reference number 54200110339.” Alternatively, you can report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.