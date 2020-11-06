LATEST NEWS Words fail us.. November 6, 20201 Min Read Share This! FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp When Mozart was 8 this tree was over 40 When the first Steam Engine was patented this tree was 50 When the Wright Brothers flew the first motorized plane this tree was 180 Now at aged 300, it was felled for a service road for HS2 You may also like LATEST NEWS • SCAM Your bank will NEVER cold call and ask you to transfer money to another account November 7, 2020 HUDDERSFIELD • LATEST NEWS • WEST YORKSHIRE Hidden weapons including a machete have been recovered from Huddersfield communities as part of an ongoing programme to tackle knife and violent crime November 7, 2020 LATEST NEWS • MELKSHAM • WILTSHIRE Two men were stabbed with what’s believed to have been a carving fork November 7, 2020 About the authorView All Posts Detectives have charged a man in connection with an incident where a sawn-off shotgun was brandished at the occupants of a vehicle Have you seen missing Brighton woman Michelle Watson? Share This! FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp Tweets by UK News in Pictures Tweets by UK News in Pictures