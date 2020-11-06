A consumer was contacted by several individuals, claiming to be from his bank. The callers told the consumer there was maintenance required on his account and, in order for it to be carried out, he would have to transfer money into a ‘safe account’.

He was then told to download three separate Google apps which gave the caller remote access to his tablet, mobile phone and laptop. Once the apps were downloaded, he was advised to switch off his electronic devices for 12 hours to allow for updates and for the money to be transferred.

The consumer had no further contact from the scammers and, when he checked his bank account, found that a significant amount of money was missing.

You should never give any personal information or bank details to a cold caller, even if they seem to know some of your details already.

Your bank will NEVER cold call and ask you to transfer money to another account.