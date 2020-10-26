Detectives investigating a high value robbery in south east London are appealing for help to trace another witness.

At around 9.2am on Wednesday, 18 March, a man was walking along Jamaica Road in Bermondsey, SE16, when he was approached by two men who violently assaulted and robbed him of his bag. Inside was a significant amount of cash and IT equipment.

The suspects are believed to have made off in a silver Vauxhall towards Rotherhithe.

The victim, a man in his 30s, received injuries from the violent attack and was left extremely shaken.

The incident was reported to police and an investigation was immediately launched.

Police are trying to identify a woman who was sitting in a hatchback vehicle at the location at the time of the attack. She may be able to help officers with their enquiries.

She is described as white, aged between 25 and 30 years old, with mousy blonde hair. She spoke with a London accent. There was a man with her; he is also described as 25 to 30 years old, with dark hair and stubble.

Detective Constable Ashley Hooker is leading the investigation. He said: “After the incident occurred, a woman in a stationary car spoke to another witness about what she saw in the aftermath of the robbery. She was sitting in a car near to Jamaica Road, SE16 and witnessed the suspects make off.

“We are very keen to find this woman as we believe she can assist us with our enquiries.

“Similarly, if you witnessed the incident or have any information that could assist the investigation, please get in contact.

“This was a nasty attack which left the victim extremely shaken.”

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 1727/18Mar or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.