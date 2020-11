The incident took place Higham Road, N17 on 27 January 2018.

On Wednesday, 4 November, Rayon Johnson, 26 , of Gloucester Road, Tottenham, was served a postal charge requisition for:

– Possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life;

– Possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life;

– Possession of a shortened shotgun;

– Possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.

He will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on 20 January 2021.