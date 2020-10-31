More than 200 vehicles were stopped and searched and 30 properties visited as part of a national week of action to reduce metal theft and waste.

The Rural Engagement Team and Community Policing Teams have visited 25 scrap metal dealers, 10 vehicle dismantlers, and conducted roadside checks to help raise awareness and tackle the number of metal thefts in the county.

Coordinated by the British Transport Police, the week of action ran from Monday 12 to Friday 16 October with a focus on prevention, education and enforcement.

Sergeant Paul Downes said: ”The week of action is part of our continued effort to raise awareness within our communities and to help target criminal activity around this crime type nationally.

“Metal theft can affect a variety of sectors including heritage sites, telecommunications, transport and power. It disrupts not just the business but also those they service within our communities.”

We continue to work with partners to share intelligence and disrupt this activity. We would ask that you remain vigilant and report these issues to us on 101 or online at www.essex.police.uk

Across the week the team carried out a number of operations including;

An operation at Harwich Port in partnership with Border Force in which more than 200 vehicles were stopped and searched.

They worked in partnership with local authorities in Southend and Maldon to target waste carrier licences.

While carrying out vehicle stop and searches a 24-year old man was arrested in Harlow on Monday 12 October. He was later charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Braintree Community Policing Team ran an awareness day for theft of and from motor vehicles.

A number of public engagement events in Saffron Walden and at service stations on the M11 provided drivers with crime preventions advice about the theft of catalytic convertors.