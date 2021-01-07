Man seriously injured after horror fall from scaffolding onto busy street in Orpington

A man thought to be a builder has to fallen from scaffolding on a busy street in Bromley.
Police and ambulance teams were spotted on Queensway at around 1pm Thursday on Thursday
Officers appeared to have set up a cordon with the connecting junction to Fairway.
Two police car and ambulance vehicles were seen parked on the side of the street.
A spokesman for the Met Police said officers were called to Fairway, in Orpington, following reports that a person had “fallen from a height” on Thursday, January 7, just before 1pm.
Officers, along with The London Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance arrived at the scene and found a man in his 50s with serious injuries.