Man seriously injured after horror fall from scaffolding onto busy street in Orpington

January 7, 2021
A man thought to be a builder has to fallen from scaffolding on a busy street in Bromley.

Police and ambulance teams were spotted on Queensway at around 1pm Thursday on Thursday

Officers appeared to have set up a cordon with the connecting junction to Fairway.

Two police car and ambulance vehicles were seen parked on the side of the street.

 
 

 

